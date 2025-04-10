Leases   ·   Office Leases

Industrious Plans New 16K-SF Beverly Hills Location

The expansion comes just months after Industrious was acquired by CBRE for $400 million

By April 10, 2025 5:15 pm
reprints
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and the lobby of 150 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and the lobby of 150 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran; Courtesy Industrious

Fresh off of its acquisition by CBRE earlier this year, flex office provider Industrious is getting in on the investment activity happening in Beverly Hills with plans to open a new location in the famed enclave.

Industrious has expanded with a 16,000-square-foot space at 150 South Rodeo Drive, Commercial Observer can first report. The workspace is expected to open later this fall as the company’s first location in Beverly Hills. Santa Monica-based real estate investment trust Douglas Emmett owns the property. 

SEE ALSO: Fashion Brand Miu Miu Renews 24K-SF Store at 11 East 57th Street

Rather than standard lease deals, Industrious’ operations revolve around profit-sharing agreements with landlords to minimize financial risk and enhance operational flexibility. The “asset light” business model comes in stark contrast to coworking competitor WeWork, which is still clawing its way out of its late 2023 bankruptcy stemming from its commitment to long-term, expensive leases. 

Industrious has a portfolio of over 250 locations in more than 65 cities across the globe, including in Santa Monica, Westwood, Century City and West Hollywood.

CBRE (CBRE) in early January announced that it had acquired Industrious for approximately $400 million, potentially marking a sea change for the coworking industry in the wake of WeWork (WE)’s bankruptcy and fellow workspace provider Breather’s shutter in late 2020. Breather was ultimately acquired by Industrious the following year for just $3 million, according to reports at the time.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

150 South Rodeo Drive, Breather, CBRE, Douglas Emmett, Industrious, WeWork
Miu Miu founder Miuccia Prada and the Miu Miu store at 11 East 57th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Fashion Brand Miu Miu Renews 24K-SF Store at 11 East 57th Street

By Isabelle Durso
RFR's AJ Camhi and 477 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Treville Capital Leases 18K SF at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum
UCLA Health president Johnese Spisso and 2825 Santa Monica Boulevard.
Office · Leases
California

UCLA Health Renews 22K-SF Medical Office Lease in Santa Monica

By Nick Trombola