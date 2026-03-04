Industrious Promotes Gentry Long to President

Fresh off a few weeks of big leasing news, coworking company Industrious has promoted Gentry Long to president, Commercial Observer has learned.

Long, who was promoted to chief commercial officer at Industrious in July, will replace Anna Squires Levine, who also moved up into a new leadership role within CBRE’s Building Operations & Experience (BOE) business line while continuing to serve as an adviser to Industrious, the company said.

CBRE acquired Industrious for approximately $400 million in January 2025 and, as part of the deal, created the BOE business segment, which will “unify building operations, workplace experience and property management,” CBRE said at the time. Squires Levine will lead experience strategy at CBRE and bring Industrious’ hospitality background into the company’s management business lines.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Industrious,” Jamie Hodari, CEO and co-founder of Industrious and CEO of CBRE’s BOE business, said in a statement. “We have strong momentum, a differentiated platform, and a team that understands how to deliver exceptional workdays at scale.

“Gentry has earned the trust and respect of our teams, partners and clients, and will be an exceptional leader as president,” Hodari added. “I’m also thrilled to welcome Anna into BOE, where her background and leadership will help shape how we apply Industrious’ hospitality capabilities within CBRE.”

Before he was promoted to chief commercial officer in July, Long was executive vice president of North America operations for Industrious and “played a central role in scaling the company’s platform, strengthening servicing standards, and enhancing membership experience,” according to the company.

Prior to joining Industrious in 2021, Long held several senior roles at Equinox, Morgans Hotel Group and Toys R Us, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am thrilled to lead Industrious in its next chapter,” Long said in a statement. “With strong momentum, an expanding global footprint, and the backing of CBRE’s platform, we’re focused on scaling thoughtfully and continuing to deliver exceptional workplace experiences for our members and partners.”

Since being acquired by CBRE, Industrious has expanded its global footprint 58 percent, according to the company. The coworking firm currently operates more than 250 locations across over 100 cities and has plans to expand more this year.

There’s certainly been a lot of activity for Industrious in New York City recently.

In the past few months, the company opened three new Manhattan locations, including a 25,000-square-foot spot at 120 East 23rd Street in Gramercy Park, a 17,510-square-foot location at 200 West 41st Street in Midtown, and an 11,810-square-foot space at 5 Columbus Circle. Industrious is also set to open a 33,231-square-foot location at 190 Bowery in Nolita this spring.

Plus, the coworking firm signed two new big Manhattan leases in February: an 18,200-square-foot deal at 902 Broadway in the Flatiron District and a 23,000-square-foot lease at 386 Park Avenue South in Midtown South.

