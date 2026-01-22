Industrious Expands Again in SoCal With 18K-SF Burbank Location

It’s been more than a year since CBRE acquired Industrious for $400 million, but the coworking firm is still expanding.

The workspace provider has inked a new 18,400-square-foot deal with Douglas Emmett at Studio Plaza, a 12-story creative office campus in Burbank, Calif.’s Media District, Commercial Observer has learned. The space will be Industrious’ 18th location in Greater Los Angeles once it opens this month.

Industrious joins Warner Brothers and law firm Goldberg Segalla as the newest tenant at Studio Plaza. Rather than a standard lease, Industrious signs profit-sharing agreements with landlords for flexibility and to minimize risk.

It’s one of the Industrious’ smaller locations in the region, and pales in size to the company’s 90,000-square-foot space at 6060 Center Drive in L.A.’s Westchester neighborhood.

“Burbank has always been a magnet for creative talent and ambitious companies,” Natalie Levine, Industrious’ director of real estate, said in a statement. “With our new location at Studio Plaza, we’re stepping right into the heart of that ecosystem. This space is designed for the pace, collaboration and creativity of the entertainment industry and its adjacent fields – giving teams a sophisticated, flexible place where their best ideas can take shape.”

In April, Industrious inked a 16,000-square-foot deal with Douglas Emmett in Beverly Hills, at 150 South Rodeo Drive. It also expanded to three new locations in Manhattan, at Williams Equities’ 120 East 23rd Street, the privately owned 200 West 41st Street, and Spiros Milonas and John Catsimatidis’s 5 Columbus Circle.

Elsewhere in Burbank’s Media District, debt tied to a Blackstone and Worthe Real Estate-owned creative office building — at one time also fully leased by Warner Brothers — was transferred to special servicing due to “imminent default,” according to a recent Morningstar report.

