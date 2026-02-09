Coworking Firm Mindspace Adds 12K SF at 25 Kent Avenue

Coworking provider Mindspace is expanding its footprint at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

After signing a 10-year deal in 2022 for 37,403 square feet on the fourth floor of the Global Holdings Management Group-owned building, Mindspace is adding an additional 11,500 square feet to its coworking and flex space offerings, Crain’s New York Business reported.

Asking rent for the space was $72 per square foot, according to Crain’s.

“Mindspace Williamsburg has consistently maintained high occupancy rates, and this close collaboration between Mindspace and Global Holdings has accommodated continued growth while enhancing the overall experience for our members and 25 Kent tenants alike,” Mark Goldfinger, head of North America at Mindspace, said in a statement.

Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin represented Global Holdings in-house while Mindspace did not use any outside brokers in the deal.

“We approach leasing at 25 Kent with a strategic focus on supporting how modern companies operate and scale,” Panzirer said in a statement. “Mindspace’s continued growth at the property underscores the impact of how we curate the building, invest in the tenant experience, and design high-performance environments for companies to grow.”

While 25 Kent is Mindspace’s only New York City location, the Israel-based firm operates a total of 45 locations across the globe.

The full-block building on Kent Avenue between North 12th and 13th streets was developed by Heritage Equity Partners, Rubenstein Partners and Global Holdings. Recent leases include artificial intelligence company Rilla, which took 57,350 square feet in January, and a 15,856-square-foot deal in October 2025 for Five Iron Golf.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.