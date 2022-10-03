Mindspace has made up its mind on its first New York City location.

The coworking company inked a 10-year deal for 37,403 square feet on part of the fourth floor of Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners‘ eight-story building at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Rubenstein declined to provide the asking rent.

The Brooklyn location will be Israel-based Mindspace’s fifth outpost in the United States and is set to open in the spring. Mindspace opened 10 locations worldwide this year and is planning a 30,000-square-foot Miami coworking operation at The Gateway at Wynwood, CO previously reported.

Rubenstein and Heritage has struggled to draw tenants into their mixed-use waterfront property, Williamsburg’s first major new office building in around 50 years, since it wrapped construction in 2019.

The developers secured streetwear brand Kith as an anchor tenant in 2019, and Amazon Music took 40,000 square feet in 2020, but the 500,000-square-foot building still has more than 360,000 square feet up for rent, according to the property’s website.

Rubenstein and Mindspace each handled the deal in-house. Mindspace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Williamsburg’s prime location, as home to Brooklyn’s burgeoning creative class, coupled with Mindspace’s forward-thinking approach to office space, and ability to reimagine and tailor a workplace to drive success among companies of all sizes, makes for an ideal addition to 25 Kent,” Joe Zuber, Rubenstein’s regional director for the New York metro and New England, said in a statement.

