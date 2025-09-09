Medical Practice Network MD2 Takes 5K SF at 902 Broadway

MD2, a network of medical practices in the U.S., is moving into a new Flatiron District office.

MD2, which offers patients 24/7 access to what it calls “elite” physicians, has leased 4,500 square feet on part of the 16th floor of the Rosen family’s 902 Broadway, according to a release from building manager Koeppel Rosen.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a relocation or a new location for the medical network, but MD2 currently has five other New York City offices, according to its website.

“It’s gratifying to see the continued leasing momentum throughout our portfolio,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to announce this latest deal which reaffirms the desirability of our properties and the long-term strength of the office market.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents near the Flatiron District and Union Square averaged $79.17 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

JLL’s Charles Gerace and Matthew Owens brokered the deal for the tenant, while the Rosen family was represented in-house by Koeppel. Spokespeople for MD2 and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MD2 will use its new space at the 20-story office building between East 20th and East 21st streets as a medical office clinic, according to the release.

The Rosen family recently completed several renovations at the 1911-built 902 Broadway, including a new lobby, elevators and security systems, the release said.

Current office tenants of the Flatiron property include movie theater IMAX, ticketing platform SeatGeek, law firm Fenwick & West and liquor brand owner William Grant & Sons. Italian restaurant Aqua New York is in the ground-floor retail space.

