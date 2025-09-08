Industrious Set to Open Three New Coworking Locations in Manhattan

Coworking firm Industrious will open three new locations in Manhattan by the end of this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

The three new spots will be part of the firm’s Indy by Industrious brand, which offers “flexible, high-quality experiences for companies and individuals who may not need everything our traditional locations provide but who still value exceptional hospitality,” Industrious said.

In the largest deal, Industrious signed a lease for approximately 25,000 square feet at Williams Equities’ 120 East 23rd Street in Midtown South’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, according to the firm. Called Indy by Industrious Gramercy Park, the location will include 182 office seats and a large lounge, the firm said.

Meanwhile, Industrious also signed a lease for 17,510 square feet at 1437 Broadway, which is owned by a private partnership and was formerly called 9 Times Square. Industrious’ new space at the Midtown building will be called Indy by Industrious 9 Times Square and offer about 130 seats, the firm said.

Finally, the coworking firm signed a lease for 11,810 square feet at 5 Columbus Circle, a 21-story office building near the southwest corner of Central Park owned by a partnership of shipping magnate Spiros Milonas and Red Apple Group’s John Catsimatidis. Indy by Industrious Columbus Circle will include 100 seats.

“New York City remains one of the most dynamic markets for flexible workspace solutions,” Douglas Feinberg, senior director of real estate at Industrious, said in a statement. “The expansion of Indy by Industrious into New York City reflects the opportunity to serve the evolving needs of businesses and professionals who need spaces that adapt to their schedules.

“Whether people need quiet areas for focused work, collaborative spaces for team meetings, or simply a change of scenery from the home office, we want to make it as accessible as possible,” Feinberg added. “New York’s workforce has fundamentally shifted toward flexibility, and we’re excited to continue providing spaces that support both productivity and work-life balance.”

The lengths of the leases and asking rents were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.84 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield‘s Justin Halpern, Edward Wartels and Ben Bouganim brokered the deal for Industrious at 5 Columbus Circle, while Harley Dalton, also from C&W, represented the landlord in that deal. KSR‘s Ezra Falack and Solomon Sharaby represented the landlord in the 1437 Broadway deal.

Spokespeople for Williams Equities, Red Apple Group, C&W and KSR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Industrious, which has more than 250 flexible workspaces in over 70 markets, opened its first Indy by Industrious location last summer in Austin, Texas. It has more locations set to launch in U.S. cities including Denver, Phoenix and Chicago, and in international markets such as Berlin and London, according to the firm.

And Industrious’ three new Manhattan locations aren’t its only recent deals in New York City, as the coworking firm signed a lease for 22,000 square feet at 1900 Broadway near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side last month, as CO previously reported.

The firm also signed three other leases in the city this year, including its deal for 24,534 square feet at 107 Greenwich Street in the Financial District in May, its lease for 20,000 square feet at 560 Lexington Avenue in Midtown in March, and its deal along with CBRE for 64,350 square feet at 390 Park Avenue in Midtown in January.

The flurry of activity came after CBRE fully acquired Industrious in January for approximately $400 million, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.