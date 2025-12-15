Steakhouse Cuts a Deal in Rockefeller Plaza

The website of 75 Rockefeller Plaza refers to the RXR-owned building as “a pillar of corporate prestige.”

Given this, it’s little surprise that the property’s tenants will now have an open-flame steakhouse at their disposal.

Jack D’s Steakhouse has signed a 15-year lease for 5,444 square feet on the ground floor and another 3,175 square feet on the mezzanine at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, according to RXR. The entrance will be on West 52nd Street.

Michael O’Neill, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds with Cushman & Wakefield represented RXR along with the company’s in-house reps Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger. Jack D’s represented themselves.

The steakhouse, which will have room for 210 diners, is owned by Christopher Dorrian and Craig Pogson. Dorrian is the son of Jack Dorrian, the former owner of the legendary Upper East Side bar that bears the family name, Dorrian’s Red Hand, which is currently owned by Christopher’s brother, Jimmy Dorrian. Jack Dorrian died in 2022. Pogson is a former partner in the Upper East Side French bistro La Goulue.

Jack D’s will open in late 2026.

“We are beyond excited to begin building this very special venue at 75 Rockefeller Plaza,” Pogson said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The restaurant will boast an incredible Art Deco design in keeping with the building’s own, and we are eager to welcome guests in 2026.”

The New York Post was first to report the lease.

75 Rockefeller Plaza is close to 100 percent leased on the office front, according to RXR, with some significant tenants signing new or renewal leases in the past year or so.

Consulting firm Guidehouse took 45,125 square feet for 10 years on the building’s ninth and 10th floors in November 2024 for $80 per square foot, as Commercial Observer reported. At the same time, law firm Pallas expanded in the building from 7,510 square feet to 14,116 square feet on the entire 27th floor for $102 per square foot, and investment firm NCH Capital took 4,724 square feet on the 29th floor in a relocation from 452 Fifth Avenue.

This year, as reported by CO, specialty finance company BasePoint Capital more than tripled its presence in the building to 19,556 square feet in January, legal recruiters Macrae signed on for 5,503 square feet for five years in June, and law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck signed for 7,510 square feet over three years while investment bank Univest Securities took 7,802 square feet for 10 years, the last two both in November.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack D’s to 75 Rockefeller Plaza in 2026,” Bill Elder, RXR’s executive vice president and managing director for New York City, said in the statement. “Jack D’s is helmed by true New Yorkers with an incredible track record in food and beverage, and will bring dynamic energy to 75 Rockefeller and the entire iconic Plaza. New York City’s office market is thriving, and premier properties in world-class locations like 75 Rock, which is now nearly fully leased, continue to outperform. We are confident the intentionality behind Jack D’s concept and design will resonate with our community, including those who work in Midtown, live nearby, and visit from around the world.”

