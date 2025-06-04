A recruiting firm for the legal industry is laying down the law at 75 Rockefeller Plaza.

Macrae, a boutique recruiting firm for top law firms worldwide, has signed a five-year lease for 5,503 square feet at RXR-owned 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

The film’s new office will be across part of the 22nd floor of the 33-story office tower, which had an asking rent of $102 per square foot.

Sheena Gohil and Jack Senske of Colliers represented Macrae in the deal. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger, as well as Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro from Cushman & Wakefield.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macrae isn’t the only company signing deals at 75 Rockefeller Plaza. Ledger Investing, a casualty insurance securitization firm, renewed its 4,724-square-foot lease on the 24th floor of 75 Rockefeller for another five years. Asking rent for this deal was not disclosed.

Ledger moved into the building in 2022.

Neil King and Conor Kenny of CBRE represented Ledger in the deal, while RXR was represented in-house by Birney, Rooney and Steinegger. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased with the leasing activity at 75 Rockefeller Plaza this year,” William Elder, executive vice president and managing director of RXR’s New York City division, said in a statement. “For us, retaining and attracting top companies spanning different industries serves as a vote of confidence in the building, and we will continue to provide a top-tier tenant experience for these tenants and others to come.”

Built in 1947 and redeveloped in 2017, 75 Rockefeller Plaza spans 625,000 square feet, and houses the American Girl store in its street-level retail space. Other tenants in the building include finance company BasePoint, consulting firm Guidehouse and trade association the National Retail Federation.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.