BasePoint Capital has more than tripled in size as it expands its presence at RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza to 19,556 square feet.

The firm will keep its 5,440 square feet of space on the building’s 16th floor, and also expand to the entire 19th floor, where it will occupy 14,116 square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The specialty finance company expanded from just 5,440 square feet on the 16th floor, where it will maintain a presence, and signed a five-year lease for its new space, according to RXR.

Asking rent is $102 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO.

RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger. CBRE (CBRE)’s Hugh McDonald and Silvio Petriello handled the deal for BasePoint. The RXR brokers were unavailable to comment, and a spokesperson for CBRE did not respond to a request for comment.

Additionally, RXR has inked another lease at 75 Rockefeller Plaza. Technology platform PureStream Trading Technologies has signed a six-year, 3,295-square-foot lease on the building’s 29th floor.

Bryan Boisi of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) brokered the deal for PureStream. Birney, Rooney and Steinegger represented RXR alongside C&W’s Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup, and Bianca Di Mauro.

A spokesperson for C&W did not respond to a request for comment.

“The leasing activity at 75 Rockefeller is a strong indicator of the building’s position within the competitive Midtown Manhattan market,” William Elder, executive vice president and managing director of the New York City division for RXR, said in a statement. “In 2025, we look forward to continuing to attract best-in-class tenants with the building’s prime location and flexible design options, all optimized for the steady return to work we’re seeing across industries.”

Other tenants at 75 Rockefeller Plaza include financial firm NCH Capital, technology mergers and acquisitions advisor FE International and growth equity firm EW Healthcare Partners.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.