Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Consulting Firm Guidehouse Signs 45K-SF Deal at 75 Rockefeller Plaza

By November 25, 2024 2:09 pm
reprints
Bruce Mosler, of Cushman & Wakefield; 75 Rockefeller Center.
Bruce Mosler, of Cushman & Wakefield; 75 Rockefeller Center. Photos: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

Consulting firm Guidehouse and two other tenants have signed deals at RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the biggest deal, Guidehouse signed a 10-year lease to relocate from 685 Third Avenue and occupy 45,125 square feet on the ninth and 10th floors of 75 Rock, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Ropes & Gray Inks 430K-SF Deal at 1285 Avenue of the Americas

“In an active and competitive office market, 75 Rockefeller Plaza stands out with its prime location and flexible design options that allow for tenants to stay nimble in an ever-changing office environment,” RXR’s William Elder said in a statement. “As more employees return to the office and look for a more engaging work experience, 75 Rockefeller offers convenience in the Rockefeller Center ecosystem, as well as a unique private club experience at the top of the building.” 

Bruce Mosler and Anthony LoPresti from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger along with a C&W team of Mosler, LoPresti, Ethan Silverstein, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro.

The same team represented the landlord in all three deals. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other two deals include an upgrade for law firm Pallas, which is expanding from the 7,510 square feet it occupied in the building since 2022 to 14,116 square feet on the entire 27th floor in a nine-year lease, according to RXR. Asking rent was $102 per square foot. Pallas had representation from LoPresti and Daugstrup of C&W.

Also, NCH Capital, an investment firm that focuses on Eastern European agriculture, is relocating from 452 Fifth Avenue to 4,724 square feet on the 29th floor of 75 Rockefeller Plaza. Jeffrey Peck, Jacob Stern, Daniel Horowitz and Yoni Bettinger from Savills negotiated on behalf of NCH.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Anthony LoPresti, Bianca Di Mauro, Bruce Mosler, Connor Daugstrup, Daniel Birney, Daniel Horowitz, Ethan Silverstein, Heidi Steinegger, Jacob Stern, Jeffrey Peck, Walter Rooney, William Elder, Yoni Bettinger, Cushman & Wakefield, Guidehouse, NCH Capital, Pallas, RXR, Savills
RXR's William Elder; 1285 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Law Firm Ropes & Gray Inks 430K-SF Deal at 1285 Avenue of the Americas

By Isabelle Durso
Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs, co-CEOs of RFR; Seagram Building.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Private Equity Firm Churchill Expands to 78K SF at Seagram Building

By Amanda Schiavo
Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green; 220 E 42nd St., NYC, NY.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Brazilian Government Doubles Footprint in the Daily News Building

By Mark Hallum