Consulting Firm Guidehouse Signs 45K-SF Deal at 75 Rockefeller Plaza

Consulting firm Guidehouse and two other tenants have signed deals at RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the biggest deal, Guidehouse signed a 10-year lease to relocate from 685 Third Avenue and occupy 45,125 square feet on the ninth and 10th floors of 75 Rock, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

“In an active and competitive office market, 75 Rockefeller Plaza stands out with its prime location and flexible design options that allow for tenants to stay nimble in an ever-changing office environment,” RXR’s William Elder said in a statement. “As more employees return to the office and look for a more engaging work experience, 75 Rockefeller offers convenience in the Rockefeller Center ecosystem, as well as a unique private club experience at the top of the building.”

Bruce Mosler and Anthony LoPresti from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger along with a C&W team of Mosler, LoPresti, Ethan Silverstein, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro.

The same team represented the landlord in all three deals. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other two deals include an upgrade for law firm Pallas, which is expanding from the 7,510 square feet it occupied in the building since 2022 to 14,116 square feet on the entire 27th floor in a nine-year lease, according to RXR. Asking rent was $102 per square foot. Pallas had representation from LoPresti and Daugstrup of C&W.

Also, NCH Capital, an investment firm that focuses on Eastern European agriculture, is relocating from 452 Fifth Avenue to 4,724 square feet on the 29th floor of 75 Rockefeller Plaza. Jeffrey Peck, Jacob Stern, Daniel Horowitz and Yoni Bettinger from Savills negotiated on behalf of NCH.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.