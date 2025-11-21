Investment Bank Inks 8K-SF Lease at RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza

RXR has signed a pair of leases totaling 15,312 square feet at the 33-story 75 Rockefeller Plaza office tower, the building owner announced.

Asking rents for both deals ranged between $100 and $110 per square foot.

The larger of the two leases involved investment bank Univest Securities, which took 7,802 square feet on the 25th floor. The length of the lease is for 10 years. The tenant was represented by Brian Hay and Tim Hay from Cushman & Wakefield.

“Univest Securities has occupied space in the building via sublease for the past few years,” Tim Hay told Commercial Observer via email. “After a thorough search process, the most suitable outcome for the Univest team was to expand within the building and begin a direct relationship with RXR. We are pleased to have achieved a positive outcome for both parties with this deal.”

Additionally, law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has signed a 7,510-square-foot lease on the 26th floor of 75 Rockefeller Plaza for a lease term of three years.

Todd Wheeler, Lou D’Avanzo and Jordy Elardo from Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction. C&W declined to comment on the law firm lease.

“Opening an office in one of the world’s most renowned business centers is a pivotal moment for our strategic growth plan,” Rich Benenson, Brownstein’s managing partner, said in a statement announcing the lease. “While we’ve worked with many New York-based clients through our nationally recognized legal departments and government relations practice, this location at 75 Rockefeller Plaza puts us in the heart of Midtown and is easily accessible to our growing client base.”

RXR was represented in both deals by Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro from Cushman & Wakefield, and in-house by Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger.

“We have been very pleased with the momentum at 75 Rockefeller Plaza this fall, and we’re excited to welcome both Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Univest Securities to the building’s impressive tenant roster,” William Elder, RXR’s executive vice president and managing director for New York City, said in the statement. “Heading into 2026, RXR looks forward to welcoming new tenants [and a] substantial uptick in market activity we’ve been seeing in Midtown throughout 2025.”

Other tenants at 75 Rockefeller Plaza include legal industry recruiting firm Macrae, finance company BasePoint and consulting firm Guidehouse.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.