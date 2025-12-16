Finance   ·   Acquisition

KeyBank Lends $25M for Virginia Multifamily Property Buy

By December 16, 2025 1:02 pm
reprints
David Walkin of Conserve Holdings and an aerial view of The Gables of Jefferson Commons in Forest, Va.
David Walkin of Conserve Holdings and an aerial view of The Gables of Jefferson Commons in Forest, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Conserve Holdings

Conserve Holdings has scored $24.9 million of acquisition financing to purchase a Virginia multifamily complex, Commercial Observer has learned.

KeyBank Real Estate provided the loan for the real estate investment firm’s acquisition of Echo at Forest View Apartments at 1047 East Lawn Drive in Forest, Va. Conserve Holdings purchased the apartment complex, which part of the Jefferson Commons development, from Maddox Construction for $39.5 million.

SEE ALSO: Bain Capital Real Estate, 11North Partners Close $1.6B Raise for Retail Fund

“This acquisition represents another opportunity to execute our value-add strategy while strengthening our presence in Virginia,” David Walkin, founding partner of Conserve Holdings, said in a statement.

Conserve Holdings is planning renovations to the 2010-built facility, including upgrades to units and amenities aimed at creating more long-term value. The property is seven miles from the campus of Liberty University

Walker & Dunlop’s Scott Doyal arranged the transaction with Base Realty also facilitating.

The loan closed on the heels of Conserve Holdings and partner Calibogue Capital securing $28.9 million of acquisition financing from Greystone in late October to purchase the 224-unit Sphere property in Richmond, Va., for $45 million from MVP Equities, as CO first reported

KeyBank did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

David Walkin, Liberty University, Scott Doyal, Base Realty Group, Conserve Holdings, KeyBank Real Estate Capital, Walker & Dunlop
Brian Harper of 11North Partners (left), Martha Kelley of Bain Capital Real Estate (right), and wads of dollar bills in the background,
Retail · Leases
National

Bain Capital Real Estate, 11North Partners Close $1.6B Raise for Retail Fund

By Brian Pascus
PMG's Ryan Shear (top left) and Dan Kaplan (top right), Lion Development Group's Michael Simkins (bottom left), LNDMRK Development's Alexander Karakhanian (bottom right), and a rendering of One West Twelve Residences in Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

PMG Lands $93M to Build Luxe Condo in Miami’s Overtown Neighborhood

By Julia Echikson
Eastdil Secured's Gary Phillips (top) and Will Silverman (bottom), and 100 William Street.
Office · Finance
New York City

FiDi Office Building Sells for Less Than Half Its 2013 Value

By Larry Getlen