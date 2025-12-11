New Jersey developer Panepinto Properties has landed a $384 million financing package to develop the first building in its two-tower multifamily project on the Jersey City waterfront, Commercial Observer can first report.

Kennedy Wilson provided a $306 million senior loan, while Affinius Capital supplied $78 million of preferred equity for the planned 678-unit Harborside 8 project.

“We are proud to play a role in bringing this high-impact multifamily project to fruition in Jersey City, which continues to experience low vacancy levels and consistent rent growth,” Thomas Whitesell, head of Kennedy Wilson’s debt investment group, said in a statement.

The property is scheduled for completion in 2028. Units in Harborside 8 will have views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, and amenities will include a rooftop terrace, a pool, a fitness center and coworking spaces.

“Harborside 8 will address the significant demand for premium multifamily housing in one of the region’s most dynamic and fastest-growing markets,” David Greenburg, Affinius Capital’s co-head of credit originations, said in a release. “Panepinto Properties brings proven execution capabilities and extensive New Jersey market knowledge, critical advantages for a development of this scale in Jersey City.”

Panepinto Properties, led by founder and CEO Joseph A. Panepinto Sr., acquired the development site that will be utilized for Penepinto’s Harborside 8 and Harborside 9 projects from Veris Residential — formerly Mack-Cali Realty — for $75 million, Real Estate NJ reported. Veris has been busy divesting properties, also recently selling The James in Park Ridge, according to NJ Biz.

The towers will have a combined 1,267 units. Harborside 8 will reach 65 stories and comprise 678 rental units, 8,578 square feet of retail space, a 350-space parking garage and a 40,000-square-foot public park along the Hudson River, according to Real Estate NJ.

JLL’s Tom Didio negotiated the financing.

