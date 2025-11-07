The Knot to Settle Down at 295 Fifth Avenue

Wedding brand umbrella The Knot Worldwide has said “I do” to a 10-year office lease at 295 Fifth Avenue.

The Knot will spend a year in a 24,000-square-foot starter office before moving into a permanent 31,000-square-foot space.

The 19-story building in Midtown South is owned by Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners.

The Knot, which has 100 employees in New York, will relocate from a temporary office at 220 Fifth Avenue. The company will move into the 24,000-square-foot space on Nov. 10 while build-out is completed on its permanent 31,000-square-foot space, which it plans to occupy in late 2026.

“We are making this move in phases to ensure we create a best-in-class environment for our NYC employees,” a spokesperson for The Knot Worldwide said in a statement to CO. “Our permanent space will provide increased collaboration and connection. With more conference rooms and collaboration spaces and the opportunity to build out a custom content studio, we are excited about how the new space will enable us to deliver even more value for our customers.”

New York Business Journal was first to report the lease.

The asking rent was unclear. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown South for the third quarter of 2025 was $79.22 per square foot, a 2.2 percent growth over the previous quarter, according to Colliers.

Savills North America represented The Knot. The identity of the broker for the building owners is unclear.

Building ownership, as 295 Fifth Ave Development Owner LLC, signed a 99-year ground lease valued at $375 million in 2019, with Manhattan Properties I LLC identified as the landlord/lessor, according to public records. Elliott Ingerman, principal at TriBeCa Associates, an affiliate of Tribeca Investment Group, was the authorized signatory for 295 Fifth Ave Development Owner. The property in question was identified as 285–295 Fifth Avenue.

The approximately 710,000-square-foot building was completed in 1920, and has been undergoing a renovation that includes a new double-height and expanded lobby, window replacements, new HVAC systems, new terraces and a courtyard, and five new elevators plus full modernization of the building’s 10 pre-existing elevators.

Studios Architect is the lead design architect for the renovation, and Studio MAI is handling the interiors.

In February 2025, Korean steakhouse Oiji Stk signed a 15-year retail lease for 10,500 square feet on the ground floor and basement of 295 Fifth Avenue, with Lee & Associates representing the landlord, as CO reported. The following month, credit data firm Octus signed a 43,000-square-foot office lease at the building, with CBRE brokering the deal for the landlord, according to CO.

The building is currently marketing two multi-floor office space opportunities of at least 170,000-square-feet each, plus two retail spaces totaling 8,460 square feet, according to the building’s website.

Representatives for CBRE, PGIM Real Estate, and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.