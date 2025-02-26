Korean Steakhouse Oiji Stk Takes 11K SF at 295 Fifth Avenue

A new Korean steakhouse from the team behind the Michelin-starred Oiji Mi will open next year in the Midtown South’s NoMad neighborhood.

Oiji Stk, run by chef Brian Kim’s Oiji Hospitality Group, signed a 15-year lease for 10,500 square feet on the ground floor and basement level of 295 Fifth Avenue, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Asking rent for the space, which is owned by landlords Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners, was $150 per square foot, the NYBJ reported.

“High quality food and beverage is a fundamental amenity both to our tenants, as well as to the neighborhood more broadly,” Elliot Ingerman, principal at Tribeca Investment, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “Our ability to bring Brian Kim and his Oiji Stk to 295 Fifth is an exciting opportunity for us to enhance our tenant’s workday experience and we’re thrilled to have their partnership.”

KSR’s David Green and Daniel Kestenbaum brokered the deal for the tenant, while Lee’s Peter Braus and Morris Dweck represented the landlords.

The steakhouse’s opening, which is set for the second quarter of 2026, comes on the heels of Kim’s Korean restaurant Oiji Mi’s success at 17 West 19th Street in the Flatiron District.

Oiji Mi opened in 2022 offering a five-course tasting menu and secured a coveted Michelin star the next year, Eater New York reported.

Kim’s new steakhouse between East 30th and East 31st streets will feature a small butcher shop selling “exclusive, high-end meats” and a cocktail menu, the NYBJ reported.

“Lee is extremely proud to have represented ownership and helping to bring this prestigious Michelin-starred chef to 295 Fifth,” Braus said in a statement to CO.

Spokespeople for Oiji, PGIM, Meadow and KSR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Office tenants of 295 Fifth Avenue include hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and global litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.