In an era where large-scale, high-performance office space is increasingly scarce, RXR’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas is proud to announce a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity: approximately 325,000 rentable square feet of contiguous office space in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. This block of space, spanning the third through seventh floors, offers the rare scale, flexibility and corporate presence required by global leaders to establish a long-term anchor in the city’s most established business corridor.

As a towering presence at the center of Corporate Row, 1285 Avenue of the Americas remains a titan of the Sixth Avenue corridor. Surrounded by the world’s most prominent financial institutions, media giants and professional services firms, the building provides the ideal stage for organizations that demand both prestige and functionality.

Occupying the entire western block of Sixth Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, this rare contiguous block is a necessity for organizations looking to concentrate their operations into a single, higher-performing headquarters. With floor plates among the largest in Midtown, the building meets the evolving needs of large-scale tenants seeking a dominant Midtown Manhattan presence.

Across its 42 floors, 1285 Avenue of the Americas features expansive floor plates and flexible floor sizes ranging from 28,963 square feet to 75,865 square feet within the building’s tower. This flexibility is exemplified in the currently available 325,000-RSF block, where floors can be uniquely configured to match specific tenant needs, whether delivered as-built or demolished. Floor heights range from the 20-foot lobby to a typical slab-to-slab height of 12 feet 3 inches, ensuring an open, airy environment suitable for modern financial, hybrid, or creative configurations.

The building offers the utmost service and convenience, as it offers 24/7 access and on-site property management, along with concourse-level connectivity to Rockefeller Center. This connectivity supports companies seeking to establish a Midtown campus presence, an approach increasingly adopted by firms across the finance, media and technology sectors.

Tenants also enjoy easy access to the building’s premium retail offerings, including Chop’t, Naya, and the renowned Mastro’s Steakhouse.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 1285 Avenue of the Americas reflects the strength and clarity of modernist corporate architecture. Its prime location provides unparalleled access to the city’s most extensive transit network, placing tenants within walking distance of Grand Central Terminal, Pennsylvania Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and eight MTA subway lines.

Beyond the office, the neighborhood offers access to Midtown’s finest dining, luxury hotels and world-class shopping. From Fifth Avenue boutiques to cultural landmarks like the Museum of Modern Art and Radio City Music Hall, the building sits at the true center of New York’s professional and cultural life.

For more information about 1285 Avenue of the Americas or to inquire further, please visit https://1285aofa.com/.