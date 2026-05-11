Extell's Gary Barnett.
Industry · Features
National

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By The Editors
An old-time front desk bell at a reception desk.
Residential · Columnists
National

Multifamily Investors Should Consider Hospitality Too

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Marcus Duley (left), Geoff Smith (center) and Brian Cornell.
Industry · Finance
National

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Outlines 2026 CRE Risks

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