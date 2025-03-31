Credit Data Firm Octus Signs 43K-SF Lease at 295 Fifth Avenue

Credit data firm Octus has signed a 43,000-square-foot lease at 295 Fifth Avenue, where it plans to move its New York City headquarters.

The company, formerly known as Reorg, will move to the sixth floor of the Midtown South office building jointly owned by Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners, according to representatives on both sides of the deal. Octus currently has headquarters four blocks away on the 12th floor at 11 East 26th Street.

The landlord did not provide asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for Midtown South was $77.19 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 20245, a report from Cushman & Wakefield said. The New York Post first reported the deal.

“New York City continues to benefit from companies that are investing in their workforce and recognize the vibrancy and lifestyle of the city is essential to attract talent, particularly in the competitive professional and financial services industries as well as at the technology firms that service those industries,” CBRE (CBRE)’s David Hollander, who brokered the deal for the landlord with Mary Ann Tighe, Peter Turchin, Brett Shannon, Liz Lash and Hayden Pascal, said in a statement. “Octus’ relocation was driven in large part by the firm’s desire to meet their employees where they want to be, offering a high-quality workspace complete with in-building amenities, coveted food and beverage options and a dynamic neighborhood.”

Taylor Bell of Colliers (CIGI) handled the deal for Octus. Colliers did not respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building at East 30th Street and Fifth Avenue include Oiji Stk, run by chef Brian Kim’s Oiji Hospitality Group, which signed a lease for 10,500 square feet in February, and Nir Bar Dea’s hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, which signed a 60,000-square-foot lease in September 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.