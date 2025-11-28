Robert A.M. Stern, the man who redefined luxury living in New York City and beyond, died on Thursday, according to the The New York Times. He was 86.

While the architect was behind many of the most celebrated luxury buildings that populated the city in the last 20 years or so, perhaps no address of his firm RAMSA was more heralded than 15 Central Park West, which he built with Arthur and Will Zeckendorf and brought never-before-seen prices to the condominium market.

“I would like to leave my mark on the skyline of the city,” Stern told Commercial Observer back in 2016. “I loved the skyline as a kid, taking the F train. I am going to write an autobiography, ‘Take the F Train.’ When the F train would come out of the tunnel, around the Fourth Avenue station, I would always stand at the front of the train and see this amazing skyline.”

This is still a developing story. A fuller obit will appear.