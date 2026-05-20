Shirley Aninias School Signs 23K-SF Lease at 30 Wall Street

The Shirley Aninias School (SAS), a private special education program for children, has signed the largest lease to date at a Financial District office building.

SAS, which was founded in 2022 and provides academics and therapies for neurodiverse students ages 4 to 13, inked a 15-year deal for 23,000 square feet across the second and third floors of 30 Wall Street, according to broker Platinum Commercial.

Asking rents on the second floor of the 12-story office building are $70 per square foot, while the third floor has an asking rent of $65 per square foot. The property overlooking the Pier 11/Wall Street ferry terminal is owned by the LLC Atlantic 30 Wall Tenant.

The deal marks a relocation and expansion for SAS, which will move from its current location at 291 Broadway in Tribeca. The lease also represents the largest lease ever signed at 30 Wall Street, according to Platinum Commercial.

Both of SAS’ new floors at 30 Wall Street will be connected by an internal staircase and have a dedicated ground-floor entrance, giving the education program “a self-contained environment purpose-built for the school’s students and staff,” Platinum Commercial said.

Platinum Commercial’s Steven Evans brokered the deal for the tenant, while Evans and Joseph Zalta, Emre Bozkurt, Brian Peer and Eric Meyer, also of Platinum Commercial, represented the landlord.

“Lower Manhattan continues to evolve into a diverse, mixed-use neighborhood, and we’re seeing strong demand from organizations that need more than traditional office space, particularly schools that require dedicated, highly functional environments for their students and staff,” Evans said in a statement.

“The Shirley Aninias School is doing transformative work in support of neurodiverse students, and we’re proud to have secured a space that allows their mission to grow in a setting thoughtfully designed around their needs,” Evans added.

SAS is expected to open in its new Financial District spot in September. The school will join several other tenants at 30 Wall Street, including building consultant the Fulcrum Group and global foreign exchange advisory firm Emerging Markets, which took 3,626 square feet at the property in February.

A spokesperson for SAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.