Business Consulting Firm GLG Renews 77K SF at One Grand Central Place

Financial and business consulting firm Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) is staying put at its office across the street from Grand Central Terminal.

GLG, which has more than 1 million freelance consultants, has renewed its 77,382-square-foot office on two full floors of Empire State Realty Trust’s One Grand Central Place, according to the landlord.

It’s an upgrade in space from when GLG moved into the Midtown building in 2013, when it took 64,361 square feet of office space, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It’s unclear when GLG tacked on the additional 13,021 square feet.

“One Grand Central Place’s unmatched location and office environment have created an ideal headquarters for GLG to convene the world’s leading experts and clients,” GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite said in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with ESRT and see our company continue to grow and thrive at OGCP.”

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $78.58 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

JLL (JLL)’s TJ Hochanadel, Robert Martin, Dan Santagata and Paul Kauffman brokered the deal for the tenant, while ESRT’s Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle represented the landlord in-house along with Newmark (NMRK)’s Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin.

“Tenants understand the value of ESRT’s unmatched locations, amenities, exceptional service, best-in-class balance sheet, sustainability leadership and modernized office spaces,” Thomas Durels, ESRT’s executive vice president of real estate, said in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with GLG as they renew their office space at One Grand Central Place.”

Spokespeople for JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the 55-story office tower, which has an alternative address of 60 East 42nd Street, include fintech firm iCapital, specialty insurance startup Mosaic Insurance and accounting and wealth management firm CliftonLarsonAllen.

