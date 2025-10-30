Haver Analytics Renews 16K SF at One Grand Central Place

Global data platform Haver Analytics has renewed its lease for 16,402 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESRT) One Grand Central Place, according to the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

The lease was for a term of 11 years, and the asking rent was $89 per square foot. Scott Klau, Neil Rubin and Erik Harris of Newmark represented the landlord along with Jordan Berger from ESRT. It is unclear who represented Haver Analytics.

The renewal was reported in the context of ESRT’s leasing activity for the quarter, as it signed 16 leases averaging 8.1 years for a total of 87,880 square feet.

Of those, 14 leases totaling 71,859 square feet were for office, with the other two leases totaling 16,021 square feet being for retail space. The company reported average cash rent per square foot of $69.97 for office space and $128.33 for retail.

Drilling deeper into office, six of the leases, totaling 26,430 square feet, were new contracts, while eight, totaling 45,429 square feet, were renewals.

It is unclear when Haver first signed its lease with ESRT.

In November 2016, CO reported that the firm was signing an early renewal with an expansion at the building, which sits across the street from Grand Central Terminal and also uses the address 60 East 42nd Street. Haver renewed the entire 33rd floor and part of the 34th for the exact amount of space it renewed now. In addition, it added 2,671 square feet on the 34th floor at the time, for a total of 19,073 square feet. It has not renewed that additional space.

Haver Analytics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.