Japanese omakase restaurant Sora is coming to the Grand Central District.

Sora signed a 14,430-square-foot lease at Empire State Realty Trust’s One Grand Central Place, adding to the REIT’s amenity package in the Class A office building. The lease was first reported in the New York Post.

ESRT did not immediately disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the asking rent in the nearby retail corridor on Fifth Avenue from 42nd to 49th streets was $633 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Sora’s innovative omakase dining concept builds on the Grand Central District’s new, top food destinations and its top-tier tenants,” Fred Posniak, senior vice president at leasing at ESRT, said in a statement.

Posniak and Alec Stone represented ESRT in-house alongside Cushman & Wakefield’s Kenji Ota and Neil Seth, with CBRE’s Robert Bonicoro and Betsy Da Silva handling the deal on behalf of Sora.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for details, while C&W declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building at 60 East 42nd Street between Park and Madison avenues include financial and business consulting firm Gerson Lehrman Group, which renewed its 77,382-square-foot lease in April, and fintech firm iCapital, which expanded to 219,928 square feet in February.

