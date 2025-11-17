E-Sports Company ESL Gaming Takes 8K SF at 551 Madison Avenue

Global e-sports and gaming entertainment company ESL Gaming is one of several tenants making moves at Lexin Capital’s 551 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

ESL, which produces video game competitions worldwide, has signed a five-year lease for 8,330 square feet across the entire 14th floor of the 17-story Midtown office building, according to landlord broker JLL.

The deal seems to represent ESL’s first office in New York City, as the company is based in Cologne, Germany, and has European offices in France, Spain and Poland. ESL opened its first North American office in Los Angeles in March 2015, with plans to eventually expand into New York City.

“We’re delighted to welcome our new office tenants as part of our growing community,” Metin Negrin, president of Lexin Capital, said in a statement. “Our goal has been to create a workplace where professionals genuinely want to come every day — one that combines the intimacy and service of a boutique building, where the doorman knows your name.”

Asking rents at the building range from $76 to $95 per square foot, according to JLL.

Colliers’ Sheena Gohil and Jack Senske brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL’s Greg Wang, Rob Wizenberg, Kate Roush and Nicole Danyi represented the landlord. Spokespeople for ESL and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ESL isn’t the only new tenant at 551 Madison, which is on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 55th Street. North Bridge, a commercial real estate financing provider, also recently signed a five-year lease for 6,492 square feet on part of the 13th floor of the building, according to JLL. Artisan’s Sarah Pontius and Carleigh Bettiol represented North Bridge in the deal.

Meanwhile, Crivelli USA, the American arm of Italian jeweler Crivelli, signed a seven-year lease for 2,259 square feet on the 11th floor of the property. Prime Manhattan Realty’s Jonathan Anapol and Jasmine Quiroz brokered the deal for the tenant.

Venture capital firm Recharge Capital signed a three-year lease for 1,844 square feet on the eighth floor, while international law firm Han Kun Law Offices signed a four-year deal for 1,838 square feet on the 13th floor. CBRE’s Brad Gerla and Keegan Schenk represented the law firm, while it was unclear who brokered the deal for Recharge Capital.

The JLL team represented the landlord in all deals.

“Lexin Capital’s investment in maintaining a boutique, high-quality environment resonates strongly with firms that want a Midtown presence with a personalized scale,” JLL’s Wang said in a statement. “551 Madison Avenue continues to attract top-tier tenants across industries who value the building’s location, design and ownership.”

Other current tenants of 551 Madison include holding company Glassbridge Enterprises and Connect One Bank. A new wellness and fitness center operated by Foresight Health Coaching will also open in the building’s lower level, Negrin said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.