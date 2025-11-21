An athletic and lifestyle retail brand is doubling down on Beverly Hills, striking the enclave’s priciest office deal this year for its new headquarters space.

Alo Yoga paid $90 million for the La Peer Building, a vacant, 82,886-square-foot property at 8942 Wilshire Boulevard. The deal works out to about $1,085 per square foot, the highest price-per-square-foot office deal in the city this year by far. It’s also among the highest amounts paid for an office building in Beverly Hills in 2025, though it’s still a measurable discount from the $107.5 million that Dutch seller Breevest paid for the building in 2019.

Alo plans to use the property as its new headquarters, according to CoStar, which first reported the news. The company, which began in 2007 as a yoga apparel brand, currently operates out of a 57,000-square-foot building about a mile west of its new digs. Alo inked a full-building lease for that I.M. Pei-designed property in 2021.

Madison Partners’ Bob Safai, Matt Case and Brad Schlaak represented Breevest in the deal, while The Beverly Hills Estates’ Jack Harris and Michael Fahimian represented Alo. A representative for Alo and Safai did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Breevest could not immediately be reached.

The highest amount paid for a Beverly Hills office so far this year is Kilroy Realty’s $205.3 million deal in September for Maple Plaza, a 290,000-square-foot plaza roughly one mile northwest of the La Peer Building. Yet, the $708 per square foot that Kilroy paid still pales in comparison to Alo’s deal on a per square footage basis. Nearly two years ago, gambling platform FanDuel paid about $1,410 per square foot for a four-story Class A office at 9000 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

