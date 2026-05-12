Artist Romero Britto to Expand Compound in Miami’s Little River

Romero Britto has expanded his art studio in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

The Brazilian artist and sculptor paid $5.2 million for a 57,187-square-foot industrial building, according to Jason Zarco of the Percal Zarco Group, who represented the buyer.

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Doug Levine, the founder of Crunch Fitness, sold the 1.3-acre property at 810 Northwest 72nd Street. The investor had purchased the asset for just under $3 million in 2021, property records show. Alfredo Riascos of Gridline Properties represented the seller in the recent sale.

Britto’s newly acquired property sits directly across the street from his art studio and headquarters called Britto Palace. In 2024, the artist paid $11.8 million to buy the 39,870-square-foot warehouse at 795 Northwest 72nd Street, which he had already been leasing.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been drawn to places with soul — communities where creativity and vision come together before the rest of the world takes notice,” Britto said in a statement. “Little River reminds me of the early days of Lincoln Road and Wynwood. There is an undeniable energy here, and I strongly believe it will become one of the most exciting areas in Miami.”

Britto is known for his colorful style, which combines Cubism, pop art, and graffiti. The artist operates 10 stores in Florida, including ones on Lincoln Road and Brickell City Centre. His consumer licensing business generates about $130 million a year, the artist claims.

In the past few years, Little River has attracted arts organizations and notable culinary establishments, thanks to its cheap rents and industrial space, including Sunny’s Steakhouse and Oolite Arts, which is developing a $30 million campus about a mile west on 72nd Street.

Big developments are in the pipeline in Little River, too. In 2021, Nashville-based AJ Capital paid $80 million for a portfolio in the neighborhood, which it plans to reposition, though major construction has yet to start. Last year, Miami-Dade County officials approved a massive 3,233-unit development, using the Live Local Act, from Spaniard Pablo Castro.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.