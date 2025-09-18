Kilroy Realty Buys First Beverly Hills Asset for $205M

One of Los Angeles County’s largest office owners just added another jewel to its crown.

In its first foray into Beverly Hills, L.A.-based real estate investment trust Kilroy Realty has acquired Maple Plaza, a 290,000-square-foot, Class A office property in Beverly Hills. Tishman Speyer sold the building for $205.3 million, or about $708 per square foot, making it one of the priciest, if not the priciest, office deals within the famed enclave so far in 2025.

“Kilroy continues to successfully capitalize on the liquidity now returning to the West Coast office transaction market, repositioning our portfolio into assets with demonstrated track records of long-term durability and growth,” Angela Aman, Kilroy CEO, said in a statement. “The acquisition of Maple Plaza in the highly sought-after and supply-constrained Beverly Hills submarket represents a unique opportunity to enter one of the most vibrant commercial neighborhoods in Los Angeles at a substantial discount to estimated replacement cost.”

The deal is a hefty profit for Tishman — which purchased the plaza in 2005 for $101 million — but it’s also the third profitable Beverly Hills sale for the trophy asset giant since August 2024.

That August, Tishman sold a 175,000-square-foot office at 407 North Maple Drive to Richard Saghian’s Fashion Nova for about $118 million, or nearly $50 million more than the $71.9 million Tishman paid for it in 2005. The New York-based firm also sold the 133,000-square-foot 9242 Beverly Boulevard in December to Faring and Envision for $90 million, after paying just $38 million for it in 2005.

Maple Plaza meanwhile, at 345 North Maple Drive, is 75 percent leased to tenants such as Vista Group, Thruline Entertainment, DT Model Management, as well as restaurants such as Cafe Ruisseau and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen. CBRE’s Stephen Somer and Brooke Silver arranged the sale.

“These transactions have capitalized on the market’s continued appetite for top-quality office environments in premier markets, and we remain committed to the region’s long-term growth,” Ryan Botjer, Tishman senior managing director, said in a statement.

Kilroy Realty has a diverse portfolio of asset classes, ranging from life sciences to residential, but is currently the ninth-largest owner of office space in L.A. County, according to recent CoStar data. The REIT currently owns 4.3 million square feet of office across 47 properties within the county alone.

Nick Trombola can be reached a ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.