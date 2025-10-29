Prominent engineering firm Jaros, Baum & Bolles, better known as JB&B, is being bought out by Trinity Consultants as the latter seeks to integrate their services into its own.

The merger of the two will place JB&B within Trinity’s built environment division, where Trinity plans for it to continue being contracted for some of the most high-profile work in New York City. Trinity announced the merger Wednesday, but did not disclose the acquisition price.

JB&B specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering, and has worked on projects such as Hudson Yards, the World Trade Center (specifically towers One, 3, 4 and 7) and the new J.P. Morgan Chase headquarters 270 Park Avenue, which opened last week.

“This acquisition is a defining milestone for Trinity, expanding our capabilities to include [mechanical, electrical and plumbing] expertise and empowering us to shape the future of the built environment with innovative and integrated solutions,” Paul Greywall, president and CEO of Trinity, said in a statement. “JB&B shares our ambition and ability to design engineering marvels that push the limits of what’s possible.”

Trinity declined to disclose a price for the acquisition, and it is unclear what the parent company plans to do with JB&B’s new 67,963-square-foot office lease at 55 Water Street, which JB&B signed in June, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

JB&B’s managing partners — Scott Frank, Walter Mehl Jr. and Mark Torre — said the merger will ensure the firm is hedged against any downturn in the markets they serve.

Mehl Jr. will take on the role of divisional president of the built environment, but it’s unclear what is in store for the other two executives.

“As our industry evolves with increased velocity, we recognize the need to diversify our practice and reimagine the future — with our people, clients and community at the forefront of every decision,” the three said in a joint statement. “Given our shared values, culture and standards, and commitment to project excellence, this partnership with Trinity allows us to expand our services, amplify what makes us great and seize opportunities for growth and geographic expansion in groundbreaking ways.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.