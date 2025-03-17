Specialist Staffing Group, a talent recruiter for the STEM space, has signed a 13,715-square-foot lease on the 79th floor of One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease runs for 11 years and two months. Asking rent was $79 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal. Specialist Staffing is relocating from its current space on the third floor of 330 Hudson Street.

The 104-story One World Trade Center was built in a public-private partnership between The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and The Durst Organization. When the 408-foot spire is included, the structure rises a symbolic 1,776 feet, making it the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose represented Durst in-house, alongside Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein and Nathan Kropp. Engelhardt and Rose were unavailable to comment. Newmark declined to comment on the lease.

“One World Trade Center’s premier office space and amenities continue to attract tenants to this thriving neighborhood,” Jody Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement announcing the lease. “We are proud to welcome Specialist Staffing Group to the tech community at One World Trade Center as they expand their operations in New York.”

Scott Bogetti and William Demuth from Savills represented Specialist Staffing in the negotiations. Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Specialist Staffing Group recruits people for careers in life sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, the so-called STEM fields.

“One World Trade Center offers a beautiful and state-of-the-art backdrop for the innovative work we do within the STEM recruitment space,” Matt McManus, president of the Americas at Specialist Staffing, said in the statement. “The building houses some of the most innovative companies in the city and is perfectly situated within the Financial District. This allows us to further align with the key industries that we serve, while also creating a collaborative space for our colleagues and candidates.”

Other notable tenants at One World Trade Center include the financial services provider Ameriprise Financial, media company Conde Nast and tech company GroundTruth.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.