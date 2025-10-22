New Invesco Real Estate Leadership Team Sees CRE Growth Opportunities 

Chase Bolding and Charlie Rose have strategized for the past decade and are now looking to scale Invesco Real Estate‘s platform during what they see as an opportune time for growth.

“We have a turning real estate cycle, and we see it being somewhere around the bottom,” Bolding told Commercial Observer on Wednesday, a day after he was promoted to head of North America at Invesco Real Estate. “I’m highly energized by this leadership opportunity and very confident in where we’re going to take this business over the next five years.”

Bolding is taking over the Invesco role from Bert Crouch, who is joining Apollo in January to lead its real estate equity business. Simultaneously, Invesco Real Estate also named Rose as CEO of Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust (INCREF), a non-listed real estate investment trust launched in 2023 that Crouch led.

Rose recalled how he first worked with Bolding on an investment deal when he was at Canyon

Partners prior to joining Invesco in 2017, with the duo continuing to use a “data-driven” approach implemented over the past nine years at the platform. He said they will be spearheading Invesco’s business at an “exciting” time for the commercial real estate market.

“Values have dropped and found a healthy bottom and supply is dwindling, helping firm up forward-looking rent growth projections for many of the asset classes that we invest in,” Rose said. “It feels like we are early in both the real estate equity and credit cycles, and Invesco is incredibly well positioned to take advantage of this next real estate cycle.”

Rose and Bolding, who have been at Inveco since 2010, will report directly to Invesco Real Estate CEO R. Scott Dennis in their expanded roles. They will also join Invesco Real Estate’s global executive committee.

Invesco Real Estate had $88 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Bolding said he will be targeting property sectors focused on growth areas of the U.S. including increased demand for rental housing, health care due to aging demographics, and artificial intelligence.

“Most of what we do is going to be very long term oriented,” Bolding said. “We want to invest in those big trends that are unlikely to change, and when they do change it happens very slowly.”

