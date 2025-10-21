Apollo Hires Invesco’s Bert Crouch to Lead Real Estate Equity Platform

Apollo has hired Bert Crouch from Invesco to lead its real estate equity business, the private equity giant announced Tuesday morning.

Crouch, who spent 16 years at Invesco, including the last five as head of North America at Inveco Real Estate, was named partner and head of real estate equity at Apollo, a role he will begin in January.

“Joining Apollo at this moment represents a unique opportunity to help lead a scaled, vertically integrated real estate platform with the ability to invest across cycles and deliver for clients in both institutional and wealth channels,” Crouch said in a statement. “We see clear market opportunities emerging, particularly in sectors where Apollo has strong conviction, including housing, industrial, net lease and other key verticals.”

The unit Crouch will spearhead includes Bridge Investment Group, a real estate investment platform Apollo acquired in January. Robert Morse, executive chairman at Bridge, will transition into a vice chairman role at Apollo targeting originations, while Bridge CEO Jonathan Slager will continue in his current role working alongside Crouch, according to Apollo.

In addition to heading up North America real estate equity at Invesco Real Estate, Crouch also was CEO of Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust (INCREF), a real estate investment trust launched in 2023. INCREF closed its first commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation in January, Commercial Observer first reported at the time.

“Bert is an industry veteran with deep investment experience, leadership acumen and a strong track record of driving growth initiatives, and his hiring underscores Apollo’s commitment to support a best-in-class real estate equity business,” David Sambur, partner and co-head of equity at Apollo, said in a statement. “We believe our leading platform is well-positioned in the industry, with capabilities that span equity and credit and an exceptionally talented senior team.”

Invesco Real Estate announced Tuesday that Chase Bolding was promoted to the head of North America role replacing Crouch. The firm also named Charlie Rose, global head of real estate credit at Invesco Real Estate, as CEO of INCREF.

“We believe real estate is entering a new cycle and we’re well-positioned for the opportunities ahead,” said Bolding, who joined Invesco Real Estate since 2010. “I’m excited to step into this role alongside an experienced and talented team, with the shared goal of delivering results to our investors.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.