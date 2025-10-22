Banc of California is betting big on Downtown Los Angeles, inking a new office lease and securing naming rights for a prominent 35-story tower just a few years after moving its headquarters to the rebounding urban district.

The bank signed an 11-year, 40,000-square-foot lease at Manulife U.S. REIT’s 865 South Figueroa Street, now formerly known as the TCW Tower. BoC will take over signage rights on the north and south facades atop the 35-story tower, which was TCW’s headquarters until last year.

It was not immediately clear if BoC’s new lease is an expansion or a downsize from its current space a couple of blocks north at 601 South Figueroa, as its footprint was not immediately available, and a spokesperson did not yet respond to a request for comment. However, he move comes at a time of expansion for the bank in Southern California.

BoC moved its headquarters to 601 South Figueroa (purchased by Uncommon Developers in June for $210 million) from Santa Ana, Calif., and earlier this year expanded its Beverly Hills office to about 16,000 square feet. The bank also currently operates a separate office downtown at 900 Wilshire Boulevard, which it will maintain alongside its new headquarters.

“We moved our headquarters to L.A. two years ago because we believe in this city and in the power of the entrepreneurs and businesses that call it home,” Jared Wolff, BoC chairman, said in a statement. “California is the fourth-largest economy in the world, and the Los Angeles area is one of its largest drivers. Expanding our presence downtown demonstrates how committed we are to serving the greater L.A. market and how proud we are to be part of this community.”

CBRE’s Jonathan Dezzutti, Jacob Bobek and Blake Mirkin represented BoC in the lease deal.

Downtown L.A. is in a state of flux, mingling promising signs of recovery with persistent office vacancy and public safety woes. Firms like West Monroe and nonprofit Amanecer Community Counseling Services have recently expanded their footprints downtown, the L.A. City Council recently greenlighted a $3 billion expansion for the city’s convention center, and residential occupancy is reportedly over 90 percent. Yet some buildings are still facing distress, watching anchor tenants take flight, or founder as potential sales collapse altogether.

