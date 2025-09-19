After more than 10 years and millions of public dollars already spent on planning and revisions, the Los Angeles Convention Center is finally set to receive its multibillion-dollar expansion.

The L.A. City Council on Friday voted to move forward with the latest plans to expand the facility, which call for 190,000 square feet of new exhibit hall space, nearly 40,000 square feet of meeting space and a nearly 100,000-square-foot multi-service room. Provided there are no delays or cost overruns, the estimated cost, including capitalized interest, is just over $3 billion.

“At the end of the day, I’m voting with my constituents, because I do believe in Downtown,” Councilmember Ysabel Jurado said just before the vote. “And a strong Downtown … needs this anchor in our communities to make sure we can rise again and rise to the occasion. … It’s about lifting up the entire city. And if we want a balanced budget and a thriving city, we need to invest.”

Proponents of the expansion, which include Mayor Karen Bass, multiple City Council members and labor unions, argue that the project is a massive investment in the future of a city that is struggling with a budget deficit, crumbling tourism infrastructure and stagnant economic growth. The project is expected to generate $652 million in general tax fund revenue over 30 years, plus more than $150 million in annual visitor spending, alongside 13,300 jobs during construction and additional 2,153 annual new jobs after the expansion is completed, according to a pre-vote presentation by City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo.

Some councilmembers said the plan was not an easy choice. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez called it one of the top three most difficult decisions of her tenure because of its projected cost and timeline. The city must issue bonds in order to pay for the expansion, with an average net negative impact to the city’s general fund of $89 million annually over the next 30 years.

The city wants to complete phase 1 of the project in March 2028 — a few months ahead of the 2028 Olympics opening ceremony on July 18 of that year. If the project phase is delayed past that deadline, Olympic and Paralympic events scheduled to take place at the current convention center must find a new venue.

“The City Council is threatening to saddle L.A. taxpayers with decades of debt payments to pay for a Convention Center expansion that they’re rushing to approve in time for the Olympics. It’s completely unfair to the taxpayers to put this unaffordable vanity project ahead of all the important priorities placing demands on the city’s budget,” the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said in a statement earlier this week.

