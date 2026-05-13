Tech Firm VTEX Signs 6K-SF Lease at 286 Madison Avenue

VTEX, a publicly traded tech platform that streamlines business operations, is moving its offices a little closer to Bryant Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a 5,672-square-foot lease at APF Properties’ 286 Madison Avenue, where it will occupy the entire 14th floor in a possible relocation from nearby 11 East 44th Street, according to tenant broker Nomad Group.

VTEX signed a 10-year lease in the building, where asking rent is $65 per square foot.

“VTEX was looking for an efficient, high-quality, full-floor office that gave their New York team a strong presence in Midtown,” Nomad Group co-founder and CEO Matthew DeRose said in a statement. “286 Madison Avenue was a great fit.”

DeRose, Bill Janetschek and Nick Hein negotiated on behalf of the tenant in the transaction while John Ryan, Peter Johnson, Peter Gross and Thomas Usher of Avison Young represented APF Properties.

Avison Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 23-story, 125,976-square-foot building near Grand Central Terminal include quick-serve restaurant Dig Inn, 212 Dental Care and JP McHale Pest Management.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.