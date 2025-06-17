Nonprofit Extends Downtown L.A. Headquarters with 29K SF Office Lease

Downtown Los Angeles’ office market has seen better days, but some organizations are still opting to, however slightly, expand their footprints even as others leave for greener pastures.

Amanecer Community Counseling Services, a nonprofit mental health service provider, inked a five-year, 29,227-square-foot headquarters lease at Sharp Capital’s 1200 Wilshire Boulevard. The nonprofit will occupy two full floors at the 105,000-square-foot creative office property, through 2030. Amanecer’s new lease is 1,738 square feet larger than its previous space at the property, per a Colliers spokesperson.

Colliers’ Nathan Pellow and Michael Naoumovitch represented Amanecer in the lease deal, while CBRE’s Taylor Watson and Paul Ayoob represented the landlord.

Amanecer joined the Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) network in 2024. CPLC is one of the largest Latino-led nonprofits in the country, providing a range of economic development, education, housing, and social services.

“Amanecer’s ability to grow and solidify its footprint downtown is a testament to their mission and the leadership of CPLC,” Naoumovitch said in a statement. “Securing nearly two entire floors ensures their long- term presence and reinforces their commitment to serving the community from a highly visible, accessible location in the urban core.”

Although Downtown L.A.’s office vacancy rate is still north of 27 percent, according to a first quarter market report from Colliers, there are some signs the market finally hit a post-pandemic bottom.

Other office tenants have expanded Downtown in recent months, too. Business and technology consulting firm West Monroe in March expanded its footprint at The Bloc, a 1.8 million-square-foot complex less than a mile southeast of 1200 Wilshire, to nearly 25,000 square feet.

Distress-laden Downtown office towers are also selling again, albeit at bargain prices. Uncommon Developers in early June paid $210 million for Brookfield’s Figueroa at Wilshire; private equity firm Carolwood in May entered escrow to buy EY Plaza for $130 million; and L.A. County in November agreed to pay $200 million for Gas Company Tower.

