The National Association on Drug Abuse Problems (NADAP) has signed a 10-year and 10-month lease at the GFP Real Estate-owned 520 Eighth Avenue, the landlord announced.

NADAP will relocate one mile west from 355 Lexington Avenue in late 2025 or early 2026, depending on when GFP completes building renovations. The nonprofit will occupy 11,384 square feet on the 12th floor of the 26-story office tower.

The asking rent for this lease was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $79.32 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord in this deal.

“We’re proud to welcome NADAP, an organization that plays a critical role in addressing public health and substance use challenges, to 520 Eighth Avenue,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “The building continues to attract mission-driven organizations and top-tier tenants thanks to its unbeatable location and modern infrastructure.”

Marc Shapses, Eva Shih and Roi Shleifer of Savills represented NADAP in this lease.

“This transaction highlights the importance of partnering with a landlord whose values reflect those of our client,” Shapses said in the statement. “For NADAP, securing space with a landlord committed to community engagement and philanthropy ensures their workplace supports not only their operations, but also their mission of serving New York’s underserved communities.”

Financial services company Wow Brand recently signed an 8,200-square-foot lease at 520 Eighth Avenue. Other tenants in the building include the nonprofit organization New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the headquarters for animal advocacy organization ASPCA.

