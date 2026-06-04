Jack Resnick & Sons Signs 58K SF of New Leases at 250 Hudson Street

Jack Resnick & Sons has signed three new office and retail tenants totaling 57,874 square feet at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest two deals, production company ProMedia and investment firm Galareana Holding each took 27,780 square feet, according to the landlord.

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ProMedia signed a 15-year lease across the full fifth floor, which the landlord said is an expansion within the Hudson Square neighborhood, but it’s unclear how much space the tenant currently leases. The tenant was represented by Gordon Ogden of Bradford Allen, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Galareana signed an 11-year deal for the entire third floor and plans to move in by the end of 2026. Details about the company’s operations were unclear, but Shannon Rzeznikiewicz of JLL negotiated on its behalf. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, wellness studio Body Observability, also known as simply Body, leased 2,314 square feet on the ground floor of 250 Hudson, according to the landlord. Body signed a five-year lease for what will be its first location. It was represented by Robert Bonicoro of CBRE, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“These new tenants represent a wide range of industries and reflect the broad appeal of both this building and Hudson Square,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Since the 1960s we have seen this neighborhood go from a printing and publishing district to a home for the city’s leading [technology, advertising, media and information] tenants, and today it remains a premier destination for New York City’s prominent growth industries.”

Jack Resnick & Sons did not disclose the asking rent for the building, but the average asking rent for Midtown South office space was $84.91 per square foot in March, according to a report from CBRE.

Earlier in the year, the landlord secured even more leases at its Hudson Square office building. Those tenants included construction permitting firm Greenlite, which signed a three-year lease for the entire fourth floor; marketing agency Croud International, which agreed to a 16-year lease for the entire ninth floor in a relocation from 101 Avenue of the Americas; and MBH Architects, which relocated from 50 Hudson Street after signing a six-year lease for 5,529 square feet on a portion of the seventh floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.