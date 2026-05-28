Leases   ·   Office Leases

ATG Entertainment Expands to 19K SF at GFP’s 630 Ninth Avenue

The deal for the former Ambassador Theatre Group is one of three leases totaling 24,815 square feet at the Film Center Building

By May 28, 2026 1:28 pm
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630 9th Avenue and Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate.
630 9th Avenue and Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

GFP Real Estate has signed three new deals at its 630 Ninth Avenue office building, also known as the Film Center Building, totaling 24,815 square feet, the landlord announced Thursday. 

In the largest of the three deals, ATG Entertainment — which rebranded from its original name Ambassador Theatre Group in April 2024 signed a long-term lease extension and doubled its footprint on the building’s fifth floor to 19,380 square feet, according to GFP. The U.K.-based group, one of the largest live theater and entertainment companies in the world, moved into the building around 2020.

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Rocco Laginestra from CBRE represented the tenant, while Matthew Mandell, senior managing director at GFP, represented the landlord in-house in all three transactions. Laginestra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Large, long-term commitments like ATG’s are what set the pace for a building,” Mandell said in a statement. “That kind of expansion reinforces 630 Ninth Avenue’s role as a hub for theater, media and production-oriented users. From there, we’re seeing a steady flow of smaller transactions from firms that value the same infrastructure and location advantages, which keeps the building active across multiple tenant sizes.” 

Additionally, video production services agency CRC Media signed a new five-year lease for 2,618 square feet on the building’s ninth floor. The company will relocate within the building, using its new space for general and executive offices. Wayne Siegel from LSL Advisors represented the tenant, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

PKSB Architects also signed a long-term direct lease extension for 2,816 square feet on the building’s 12th floor, GFP said. No tenant broker was listed for this deal. PKSB, a 50-year-old architecture firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The lengths of the lease extensions and the asking rent for each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in March, according to CBRE data. 

Built in 1929, 630 Ninth Avenue is a newly renovated, 13-story office building stretching from West 44th to West 45th streets in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and spanning 275,000 square feet. Animation studio Zoic Studios and travel agency the Accomplished Traveler are also tenants in the building. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

630 Ninth Avenue, Film Center Building, Matthew Mandell, Rocco Laginestra, Wayne Siegel, Ambassador Theatre Group, ATG Entertainment, CBRE, CRC Media, GFP Real Estate, LSL Advisors, PKSB Architects
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