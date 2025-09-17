Wow Brand Inks 8,200 SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

Financial services company TOT Payments doing business as Wow Brand has signed a seven-year lease for 8,200 square feet on the ninth floor of 520 Eight Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

The company will relocate later this year from 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District, where it occupies 5,400 square feet. The FiDi building is another GFP property.

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $79.32 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

GFP Real Estate was represented in-house by Matthew Mandell, while Wow was represented by Allen Gurevich and Matthew Colavita, also from GFP.

“Wow is a dynamic, fast-growing company, and we’re proud that GFP was able to accommodate their expansion within our portfolio,” Gurevich said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see them take space in one of our premier Midtown properties, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth here.”

GFP will renovate the space Wow intends to occupy to include a new showroom, updated bathrooms and updated office space.

Built in 1926 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 36th Street, 520 Eight Avenue is a 26-story office tower spanning 860,000 square feet. Other corporate tenants include the nonprofit organization the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Beauty Center, and the headquarters for animal advocacy organization ASPCA.

