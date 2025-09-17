Wow Brand Inks 8,200 SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

By September 17, 2025 12:07 pm
reprints
GFP Real Estate's Matthew Mandell (top), Allen Gurevich (center), and Matthew Colavita (bottom), and 520 Eighth Avenue.
GFP Real Estate's Matthew Mandell (top), Allen Gurevich (center), and Matthew Colavita (bottom), and 520 Eighth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Financial services company TOT Payments doing business as Wow Brand has signed a seven-year lease for 8,200 square feet on the ninth floor of 520 Eight Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, landlord GFP Real Estate announced. 

The company will relocate later this year from 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District, where it occupies 5,400 square feet. The FiDi building is another GFP property.

SEE ALSO: Construction Firm Tutor Perini Signs 28K-SF Lease at 520 Eighth Avenue

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $79.32 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.  

GFP Real Estate was represented in-house by Matthew Mandell, while Wow was represented by Allen Gurevich and Matthew Colavita, also from GFP. 

“Wow is a dynamic, fast-growing company, and we’re proud that GFP was able to accommodate their expansion within our portfolio,” Gurevich said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see them take space in one of our premier Midtown properties, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth here.”

GFP will renovate the space Wow intends to occupy to include a new showroom, updated bathrooms and updated office space. 

Built in 1926 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 36th Street, 520 Eight Avenue is a 26-story office tower spanning 860,000 square feet. Other corporate tenants include the nonprofit organization the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Beauty Center, and the headquarters for animal advocacy organization ASPCA

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.  

40 Exchange Place, 520 Eight Avenue, Allen Gurevich, Matthew Colavita, Matthew Mandell, GFP Real Estate, TOT Payments, Wow Brand
Continuum Company's Ian Bruce Eichner (top), JLL's Andrew Scandalios (center) and Ethan Stanton (bottom), and 970 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Continuum Unloads Site of Frustration in Brooklyn for $54.3M

By Larry Getlen
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Industry · Finance
National

Fed Cuts Rates a Quarter Point as CRE Industry Eyes Lower Borrowing Costs

By Andrew Coen
Amancio Ortega and Atlas Plaza in the Miami Design District.
Retail · Investments & Sales
Florida

Zara Founder Buying a Piece of Miami Design District for Nearly $110M

By Julia Echikson