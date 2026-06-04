Chef Andrew Sargent, the winner of Netflix’s first season of cooking competition show “Next Gen Chef,” is set to open his very first restaurant in New York City.

Sargent, 30, signed a 3,133-square-foot lease to open his restaurant — to be called Caroline — at 16 West 18th Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 10-year deal for the restaurant spans 1,881 square feet on the ground floor and 1,252 square feet of basement space, according to broker Ripco Real Estate.

Known as Louie, the property at 16 West 18th Street is part of a two-building condominium complex — the other building being 21 West 17th Street — developed by Vinbaytel Property Development. The building topped out construction in July 2024 and features 21 full-floor condo units, according to New York YIMBY.

Asking rent was $150 per square foot for Sargent’s new restaurant space. The landlord was represented by Ripco’s Benjamin Davis, while Ripco’s Dillon Ross and Jon Paul Pirraglia, along with Craig Molesphini from Corcoran, represented Sargent and the restaurant.

“Andrew represents the next generation of culinary talent, and Caroline is exactly the type of destination concept that continues to elevate Manhattan’s dining scene,” Davis said in a statement. “His combination of world-class training, national recognition, and a fresh perspective on hospitality made this an exciting opportunity for everyone involved.”

The restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2027 and will feature a monthly tasting menu and an à la carte bar program. Further details about the type of cuisine Sargent will serve at Caroline were not disclosed.

“Winning ‘Next Gen Chef’ gave me the confidence to pursue a vision I’ve been building toward for years,” Sargent said in the statement. “With Caroline, we’re creating a restaurant that embraces the precision and care of fine dining while making the experience feel more personal, relaxed, and connected. We want guests to return not only for the food, but for the sense of hospitality and community around the table.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.