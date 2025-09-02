Grammarly Inks 23K-SF Lease at BXP’s 360 Park Avenue South

The writing’s on the wall on Park Avenue South.

Grammarly, the AI-driven writing and communications support provider, has taken 23,038 square feet of office space at 360 Park Avenue South, building owner BXP announced.

Grammarly will occupy an entire floor of the fully redeveloped 450,000-square-foot office tower, BXP said. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, but its current New York City address is 29 West 30th Street. It is unclear when the company will move to its new location.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $79.21 per square foot in August, according to the latest data from Colliers.

“Grammarly’s decision to relocate to 360 Park Avenue South reflects the continued demand for well-located, thoughtfully designed office space,” Hilary Spann, executive vice president, New York Region at BXP, said in a statement. “The building offers a strong mix of modern amenities — including collaborative lounges and a rooftop terrace — along with convenient access to public transit, making it a great fit for today’s workforce in one of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods.”

Grammarly was represented by Justin Haber and Kyle Riker from JLL. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ross Zimbalist, Arkady Smolyansky, Hayden Pascal and Trevor Larkin from CBRE represented BXP in this deal. Neither firm immediately responded to requests for comment.

“With our New York hub, we’re creating a space that fuels collaboration and connection while anchoring our presence in one of the city’s most dynamic buildings,” John Bell, head of global real estate and workplace experience for Grammarly, said in the statement. “It will also serve as a meeting point for Grammarly’s global workforce, where teams can come together for in-person connection, projects and strategic work.”

Other corporate tenants at 360 Park Avenue South include trading firm Optiver, digital media firm Ziff Davis, and wealth manager Iconiq.

