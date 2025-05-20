Dutch trading firm Optiver will open its first New York City office at 360 Park Avenue South, landlord BXP announced.

Optiver has signed a long-term, 23,038-square-foot lease for prebuilt space across the building’s entire 12th floor, according to BXP.

Asking rent was not disclosed. However, Commercial Observer reported in June an asking rent of $110 per square foot at 360 Park Avenue South.

“As Optiver continues to invest in world-class talent and grow its business, the firm sought out a premier space in the vibrant Midtown South submarket,” Hilary Spann, executive vice president for the New York Region at BXP, said in a statement. “360 Park Avenue South presents an exciting, energizing work environment for companies seeking a dynamic neighborhood where residents, retailers and innovative businesses have all put down roots. We’re proud to support Optiver’s continued growth in New York City.”

JLL’s Matthew Felice represented the tenant in this deal, while Peter Turchin of CBRE brokered it for the landlord. JLL and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Optiver was founded in Amsterdam in 1986 and currently has two other U.S. offices in Chicago and Austin, Texas.

“Expanding our footprint in New York allows us to tap into a deep talent pool, strengthen our connections to the U.S. capital markets and better support our expanding execution services business,” John Rothstein, global chief operating officer of Optiver, said in a statement. “This space reflects our U.S. growth ambitions and our commitment to providing a collaborative and innovative work environment for our current and future employees.”

The 20-story 360 Park Avenue South spans 450,000 square feet and is near Madison Square Park. Other tenants in the building include media company Ziff Davis and wealth management firm Iconiq Capital.

