Homebuilder DRB Group Expands HQ in Maryland with 56K-SF Lease

National homebuilder DRB Group is relocating and growing its headquarters in Southern Maryland, the latest company to expand its corporate base in Washington, D.C.’s outskirts.

DRB inked a 56,409-square-foot lease at the Summit at Washingtonian, an eight-story, Class A office owned by Principal Asset Management at 9711 Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg, Md. The move is a significant expansion from DRB’s current headquarters in nearby Rockville, where it currently uses about 40,000 square feet.

The development firm plans to relocate in the third quarter of 2026.

Transwestern’s Keith Foery, Phil McCarthy and Guy Copperthite represented Principal in the deal, while CBRE’s Dan Falls represented DRB. Other tenants at the 193,199-square-foot property include Homespire Mortgage, Dart Homes and Pegasus General Contractors. Principal is also planning renovations to the property, including upgrades for the lobby, a new conference center and a grab-and-go deli.

“With more than 1,600 employees operating in 14 states across 19 divisions, this expanded corporate office will house over 200 of our team members, bringing together D.C. Metro regional staff, DRB Development, Keystone Title, and the award-winning DRB Design Studio showroom under one roof,” Ronny Salameh, DRB president and CEO, said in a statement.

DRB isn’t the only company to expand its corporate base in Gaithersburg the past few years. In July, nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering firm X-Energy signed a 120,000-square-foot lease at Prime US REIT’s Waterfront at Washingtonian, just down the road from DRB’s new space. In early 2024, youth nonprofit Identity purchased a 25,000-square-foot headquarters building in Gaithersburg for $4.4 million, and in early 2023, Innovative Consulting and Management Services inked a nearly 5,000-square-foot lease at Shireen’s 100 Lakeforest Boulevard.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.