Gov’t Contractor ICMS Relocating From Rockville to Gaithersburg

Innovative Consulting & Management Services (ICMS) is relocating to Gaithersburg, Md., to take advantage of federal grant dollars.

The IT solutions provider inked a 4,935-square-foot lease within 100 Lakeforest Boulevard, a 140,000-square-foot office property owned by Nusrat Jamal, president and CEO of Shireen. Jamal acquired the six-story building at the end of 2022 for $14.5 million according to property records.

ICMS, which services a range of industries including federal and state agencies, will be moving from its current home at 7361 Calhoun Place in Rockville, Md., where it occupies 3,547 square feet.

“The primary driver of the company’s decision was to relocate to a Maryland HUBZone, which are designated geographic areas where small businesses are recipients of federal contract dollars,” said Allison Perry, a real estate adviser with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, who represented the tenant. “This specific HUBZone in Gaithersburg only encompasses a few buildings and, because of the benefits of this designation, they are in extremely high demand and nearly 100 percent leased.”

The new office is roughly five miles from ICMS’ Rockville office, so there will be minimal impact to its employees and customers, the company said.

Constructed in 1984, the property is near the intersection of Maryland Routes 124 and 355, and adjacent to Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, less than 25 miles from Downtown Washington, D.C.

ICMS will move into its new home May 1. With the lease, the building is 100 percent occupied.

Joining Perry in representing the tenant was MacKenzie’s Adam Nachlas. Bob Dickman of Avison Young represented the landlord.

