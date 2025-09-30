Italian Fashion Brand Calzedonia Inks 8K SF at 501 Broadway

Calzedonia, an Italian fashion brand that sells legwear, socks and swimwear, is relocating to an 8,353-square-foot space at 501 Broadway in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The store will relocate from its current home at 521 Broadway, which is about a block away from the new space. The ground floor at 501 Broadway is 3,659 square feet, with 4,694 square feet in the lower level.

This is a five-year lease, according to a source close to the deal. The asking rent was not available. The average asking rent for retail space in SoHo was $597 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Jason Stein and Michael Paster from Newmark, alongside unnamed brokers from Odyssey Retail Advisors, handled the deal for the tenant, the source noted. Newmark declined to comment on this lease. Odyssey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joanne Podell and Michael Shalom from Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Crane Partners, on this lease. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crane Partners acquired the retail condo at 501 Broadway, which sits midblock between Broome and Spring streets, in late 2021, Commercial Observer previously reported. Crane paid Vornado Realty Trust $27.5 million for the six-story building’s retail suite. The building has a mix of office, residential and storage units.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.