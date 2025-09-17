Art Studio ErF World Inks 15K-SF Lease at 94 Bogart Street in Brooklyn

ErF World, a community for artists that offers studio space, workshops and showcases, has inked a 15,000-square-foot retail lease at 94 Bogart Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

ErF World, which also goes by ERF.NYC on Instagram, announced its new location in a Sept. 2 Instagram post. The studio has another location in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to studio booking site PeerSpace.

SEE ALSO: Salesforce Makes Room for Robots With Additional 71K SF at Its New York Tower

“The ErF legion has taken another castle to build room for more art and artisans,” the Instagram post reads. “Join the ranks as we build our fortifications.”

The length of the lease is for 10 years and the asking rent was $50 per square foot, according to KSR Realty‘s George Lisa, who represented both the landlord and the tenant in this lease deal. Lisa worked alongside KSR’s Ohad Babo, Nathan Aballi and Divyaa Sarin.

Located on the corner of Bogart and Ingraham streets, 94 Bogart Street is a two-story commercial building built in 1920, according to Loopnet. It was refurbished in 2015. ErF chose this space for its new location as the area has a “heavy residential pocket with a bohemian vibe,” Lisa said via email. ERF was also drawn to the area due to its strong art and music community.

East Williamsburg has been seeing some significant real estate activity lately. Five multifamily buildings in the neighborhood sold for $32.5 million over the summer, while the rehearsal production studio Band Spaces NYC inked a 10,500-square-foot lease at Goose Property Management’s 597 Grand Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.