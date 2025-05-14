Leases   ·   Retail

Rehearsal Studio Band Spaces Takes 11K SF at 597 Grand Street

By May 14, 2025 11:46 am
Tri-State Commercial Realty's Moshe Akiva and 597 Grand Street, Brooklyn.
Tri-State Commercial Realty's Moshe Akiva and 597 Grand Street, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Courtesy Tri-State Commercial Realty; Nicholas Rizzi/Commercial Observer

Rehearsal production studio Band Spaces NYC is getting ready to plug in and play in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Band Spaces, which provides recording spaces for bands and musicians, has signed a 10-year lease for 10,500 square feet at Goose Property Management’s 597 Grand Street, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $40 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Indian Restaurant Hampton Chutney Co. Inks 3K-SF Lease in NoHo

It’s unclear whether this is a relocation or new location for Band Spaces, which has five other studios throughout Brooklyn, including one in East Williamsburg at 342 Maujer Street, according to its website.

Tri State’s Chandler Slate and Avi Akiva brokered the deal for the tenant, while Victor Safenia and Moshe Akiva, also from Tri State, represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Band Spaces and Goose did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear when Band Spaces will move into the nine-story building on Grand Street between Lorimer and Leonard streets, but it will join the property’s anchor tenant Lidl. The German grocery store chain signed a long-term lease for 26,568 square feet on the ground floor of the building in March, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The retail space of the property sits below 185 luxury apartment units, which rent from $3,500 per month for a studio to $6,500 per month for a two-bedroom, according to the building’s website.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

597 Grand Street, Avi Akiva, Chandler Slate, Moshe Akiva, Victor Safenia, Band Spaces NYC, Goose Property Management, Lidl, Tri State Commercial Realty
