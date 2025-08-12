Law Firm Sadis & Goldberg Expands to 21K SF at Feil’s 551 Fifth Avenue

Financial and corporate law firm Sadis & Goldberg is staying put at its 551 Fifth Avenue offices.

Sadis, which specializes in investment funds, litigation, corporate, real estate and tax law, has signed a 15-year deal to renew its existing 15,000 square feet and tack on an additional 6,000 square feet at the Midtown office building, according to landlord The Feil Organization.

The deal brings the law firm’s total footprint at the 38-story landmarked building — also known as the Fred F. French Building — to 21,000 square feet on the entire seventh floor, Feil said. Asking rent was $58 per square foot.

“The new lease provides Sadis with approximately 50 percent more office space, symbolizing our long-term investment in our growth and continued larger presence in the marketplace,” Yehuda Braunstein, partner at Sadis, said in a statement.

“We are in a growth mode and are very excited to be able to welcome more lateral partners and associates who seek long-term career stability and thrive in a team-oriented culture,” Braunstein added. “This expansion reflects our continued confidence in the building, its prime location and Feil’s ability to deliver a modern workspace that supports both our practice and long-term growth.”

CBRE’s Andrew Goldberg, Zachary Weil and Anthony Manginelli brokered the deal for the tenant, while Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec.

A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sadis moved into Feil’s building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 45th Street about 10 years ago, and its latest expansion brings the property to more than 90 percent leased, according to Feil.

“Our long-standing relationship with Sadis & Goldberg is a testament to the enduring appeal and adaptability of 551 Fifth Avenue,” Feil’s Wiener said in a statement. “Their recommitment underscores their confidence in 551 Fifth Avenue, and our ability to provide brand-new, customized space demonstrates our commitment to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Other tenants of 551 Fifth Avenue include real estate law firm Tuchman, Weiss, Liebman & Lindemann, green housing developer Jonathan Rose Companies, investment advisory firm Empirical Research Partners, business law firm Valla Morrison & Schachne, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and the National Women’s Soccer League, whose 21,000-square-foot lease in May for its new headquarters also helped the building achieve nearly full occupancy.

