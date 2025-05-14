Some lawyers walk into a Midtown office building …

Oh, sorry, that wasn’t the start of a joke. Real estate law firm Tuchman, Weiss, Liebman & Lindemann has signed a 7,000-square-foot, 11-year lease for part of the 16th floor at The Feil Organization’s 551 Fifth Avenue, the landlord announced.

This will be Tuchman, Weiss, Liebman & Lindemann’s new headquarters, according to Feil. The law firm’s website lists its current address as the seventh floor of 6 East 45th Street, a three-minute walk from its new location.

Asking rent was $63 per-square-foot, and the law firm will move locations this fall, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer.

Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec. The law firm was represented by Steve Chasanoff of Colliers.

“Our leasing velocity at 551 Fifth Avenue speaks volumes about the strength of the property and our team’s ability to meet the needs of prominent tenants,” Wiener said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Tuchman, Weiss, Liebman & Lindemann to their New York City headquarters at 551 Fifth Avenue. Their decision speaks to the building’s strong appeal and prime location, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and building a long-term partnership as they thrive here.”

551 Fifth Avenue sits at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 45th Street, three blocks north of the New York Public Library’s main building.

“We’re excited to establish our headquarters at 551 Fifth Avenue. We were immediately impressed with the high-standard finishes and the opportunity to collaborate directly with the building’s team to design a space that truly reflects our needs,” law firm partner Eric Lindemann, said in a statement. “Our long-term commitment to this location reflects our confidence in Feil’s ability to deliver an environment that aligns with our vision for growth and success.”

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Completed in 1927, 551 Fifth Avenue is also known as the Fred F. French Building, and is home to other tenants, including the National Women’s Soccer League, cosmetics company Inter Parfums, and the financial services and corporate law firm SadisGoldberg.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.