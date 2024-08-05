Jonathan Rose Companies Renews 11K-SF Lease at 551 Fifth Avenue

Green housing developer Jonathan Rose Companies has renewed its 11,300-square-foot lease at the Feil Organization’s 551 Fifth Avenue.

The 10-year renewal was for space on the 23rd floor of the 38-story Midtown office building also known as the Fred French Building. Asking rent was $72 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Jonathan Rose Companies first moved into the space in 2010.

“We’re working diligently to upgrade and modernize their space to set them up for another decade of success,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at the Feil Organization, said in a statement.

Wiener, Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec handled the deal in-house for the landlord while John Fitzsimons and Giorgio Versea of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of Jonathan Rose Companies. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1927 and designed by Sloan & Robertson, the building has been in the National Register of Historic Places since 2004.

Other tenants in the building include Bond Civil & Utility Construction, which signed a seven-year lease for 7,364 square feet on the 17th floor in March; investment advisory firm Empirical Research Partners, which signed a 7,464-square-foot deal in January 2024; and infrastructure contracting firm Eaglestone, which took 20,955 square feet in November 2023.

